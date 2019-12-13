The Osseo Fire Department responded to several incidents during the month of October.
The department responded to: 14 fire alarms, one appliance fire, one smoke incident, two utility incidents, two canceled en route, two unfounded and 18 EMS calls.
There was a mutual aid response to Maple Grove and one to Robbinsdale.
Activities the department participated in included: Halloween parade candy handouts, steak fry fund raiser, standby at Champlin station during Anoka Halloween parade, finalize fire academy plan with Elk River Fire Academy, North Joints Ops Working Group meeting at Maple Grove Fire Station 2, Engine 11 demonstration at Osseo Education Center and Osseo wrestling photos with fire trucks.
There was also training for: Hazardous materials technical decontamination training and target hazards with inspector.
