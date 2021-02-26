The following events were reported in January by the Osseo Fire Department.

The department responded to one fire alarm and 16 EMS calls.

There was training for: annual OSHA refresher, fire alarm and detection systems, MBFTE Virtual Training Series: Courage Under Fire Leadership, and MnFIRE Virtural Training Series: Using Sleep to Cleanse and Repair Your Body.

Other activities the department participated in: COVID-19 vaccines, annual distribution of safety calendars, west mezzanine installed, annual SCBA flow testing and face piece fit testing, bi-weekly truck checks, annual report to the City Council, North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group meeting, North Joint Operations meeting, and Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting.

