A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder, accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend as he was dropping off children to visit their mother in Maple Grove, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced April 21.
Rodney Velho, 44, was charged with second-degree murder (with intent-not premeditated) in the death of a 31-year-old man identified as Kevin Logan Jr.
According to the complaint, Velho and his girlfriend were celebrating her birthday April 19 at the woman’s apartment at 11800 80th Ave. in Maple Grove. At some point, the woman told Velho that Logan Jr., who was the father of her children and who had custody of them, was dropping by with the children for a scheduled visitation with their mother. Velho said that would be fine.
Surveillance video showed that the victim arrived with the two children just before 6 p.m. Another witness in the home said the mother of the children introduced Velho to the victim and they shook hands.
However, about 45 minutes later, the two men got into an argument in the bathroom. Velho pulled out a black, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and shot the victim, who stumbled out of the bathroom and fell to the floor in the kitchen. Velho then fired two more shots, the complaint states. The police noted when they arrived that the victim had been shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. The victim was unarmed.
The woman said she was calling the police and Velho fled. Surveillance video showed him coming out of the apartment building at 7:10 p.m. Police arrested Velho in the parking lot, according to the complaint. A smell of alcohol was detected.
“Officers spoke to several known witnesses in the building,” the complaint states. “Witnesses confirmed they heard several loud gunshots.”
Velho admitted he shot and killed the victim and should have just walked away during the verbal argument. The complaint also states, officers located a black .40 caliber handgun hidden on top of the fire sprinkler pipes in the stairwell of the apartment building.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevin Logan Jr., 31. Logan’s cause of death was multiple gunshots and the manner of death is homicide.
Velho’s next court appearance is set for May 22.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.