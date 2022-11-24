Terry Drake, 62, of Medina has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested by Medina police Nov. 10.
Drake was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for contact and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with persons between the ages of 3 and 13.
According to the criminal complaint, in July a woman disclosed to a family member that Drake had abused her for several years when she was a child.
“She was eventually interviewed by Medina police in September,” the complaint said. During encounters with Drake, the victim was sexually assaulted by the man multiple times, the complaint stated.
The victim “expressed concern that [Drake] may have abused other juvenile girls.”
The complaint stated that the victim knew of other potential various females who could have been victims of Drake.
On Oct. 28, police received a call from a father stating his family member had shared information regarding inappropriate contact with Drake.
The second victim stated she was kissed several times around age 10 and put into an inappropriate situation around age 11 or 12, according to the complaint. “[Drake] told her she couldn’t tell her mother about what happened,” the complaint said.
Another witness was interviewed and reported Drake “had kissed her on the lips,” which made her uncomfortable.
His first court appearance was Nov. 22, after press deadline.
He could face up to 55 years in jail and/or a $22,500 to $75,000 fine.
