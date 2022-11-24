Terry Drake, 62, of Medina has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested by Medina police Nov. 10.

Drake was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for contact and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with persons between the ages of 3 and 13.

