Monday, Feb. 20

- Dispatched to the report of a vehicle driving erratically and occupants in a verbal argument in the 300 block of North Medina Street. Officers located the vehicle and occupants, and those involved stated everything was okay.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments