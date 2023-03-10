Monday, Feb. 20
- Dispatched to the report of a vehicle driving erratically and occupants in a verbal argument in the 300 block of North Medina Street. Officers located the vehicle and occupants, and those involved stated everything was okay.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Dispatched to the report of an abandoned vehicle in the 1000 block of Middlefield Road. Owner of the vehicle was contacted, and they advised they would have it removed.
- Officer was dispatched a phone call regarding suspicious activity at a residence in the 100 block of Mallard Lane. It was reported that an unknown male was knocking on the resident’s door stating that they were having car trouble. Homeowner advised them that they were unable to help, and the vehicle slowly left the area.
- Officers were dispatched with a request to attempt to locate an individual with an active Wright County warrant. Upon officers’ arrival at a business in the 4000 block of Arrowhead Drive, the mentioned individual was located and placed under arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Dispatched to the report of an attempted burglary of a business in the 300 block of Medina Street. Upon arrival, the reporting party stated that someone attempted to break into the business, causing some damage to the door, and that they were unsuccessful in gaining access. Case forwarded to investigations.
- Dispatched to the report of suspicious activity in a vehicle located in a business parking lot in the 100 block of Westfalen Trail. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. All okay.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Received a report of an individual locked out of their vehicle in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Officer responded and was able to assist in unlocking the vehicle.
Friday, Feb. 24
- Officer dispatched to a residence and an unknown male sleeping in the garage in the 3000 block of Hunter Drive. Upon arrival, officer made contact with the individual who stated they were trying to walk home but became tired. Due to the male being intoxicated, and due to the cold weather, he was transported to Hennepin County Detox.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Dispatched on the report of people knocking on doors and running away in the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate suspicious vehicles or people.
