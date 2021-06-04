Tuesday, May 18
Dispatched a driving complaint about bus having a hard time getting through on a roadway due to parking on both sides of the street at Hillview Lane and Loretto Street. Spoke with employees of seal coating company.
Responded to parking complaint about multiple construction vehicles parked causing an unsafe situation at Meander Road and Jubert Trail. Spoke with an employee who advised the site foreman.
Wednesday, May 19
A 24-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at 800 block Highway 55.
Thursday, May 20
Responded to vehicle in the pond at County Road 19 and Maple Street. Driver was being evasive about why vehicle ended up in the pond. Stated swerved to hit a deer but could not say where the deer came from. Vehicle towed from scene.
Dispatched a call in reference to a threat made to management at 300 block Sunnyridge Lane. Resident was upset about people using the community room for bible study. Officer contacted resident who agreed to be civil.
Responded to residence where construction equipment was left in a no parking zone at 2900 block Lakeshore Avenue. Work was ceased due to them not having a permit to do the work.
