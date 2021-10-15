Monday, Sept. 27
Observed a stalled vehicle in the middle lane of traffic located in the 3800 block County Road 116. Driver ran out of gas and had someone bringing gas.
Dispatched to business alarm located in the 200 block Highway 55. Vendor had opened the door before alarm was disengaged.
Dispatched to residential alarm located in the 2900 block Parkview Drive. Residence found to be secure.
Dispatched to motor vehicle lockout located in the 600 block Medina Street. Opened without incident.
Dispatched a phone call about possible harassment order violation located in the 300 block Sunnyridge Lane. After conversation determined no violation took place.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Came upon a disabled vehicle with a flat tire located in the 2800 block County Road 19. Driver had arranged for assistance and was not blocking the roadway.
Dispatched to report of 8- or 9-year-old child riding a motorbike on the road too fast located in the 4600 block Foxberry Drive.
Dispatched to residential alarm located in the 1100 block Medina Road. Found residence to be secure.
Dispatched to report of bad driving behavior and harassing people in other cars located at Highway 55 and County Road 101. Spoke with witnesses and 18-year-old driver.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Dispatched to report of someone knocking on front door and then leaving on a small motorbike located in the 3100 block Cedar Avenue. Unable to locate any suspects.
Dispatched to CO alarm located in the 1500 block Homestead Trail. Determined to be faulty detector.
Observed vehicle stopped along highway located in the 800 block Highway 55. Driver pulled over to make a phone call.
Dispatched to report of neighbor possibly looking at young girls located in the 3100 block Wild Flower Trail. After speaking with both parties, determined nothing suspicious was happening. Party walking to park to throw frisbees. Determined to be a misunderstanding.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Dispatched to possible vehicle fire located in the County Road 19 and Highway 55. Determined it was something mechanical.
Set of keys found and dropped off at police department located at Pioneer Trail and Apache Drive.
Friday, Oct. 1
Received report from bank of counterfeit $10 bill located in the 100 block Hamel Road. No suspects.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Dispatched to business alarm located in the 4300 block Willow Drive. Employee pulled on door then realized he was not scheduled to work that day.
Dispatched to possible illegal dumping in progress located in the 100 block County Road 24. Determined to have been people working that had permission to use the dumpster.
Dispatched to report of a dog that ran off property after another dog on a leash and also nipped at a young child located in the 180 block Summit Avenue. Ring video was obtained about the incident. No injuries reported.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Dispatched to business alarm located in the 400 block Evergreen Road. Multiple employees on site and thought they entered the code in time.
Dispatched to alarm located in the 3500 block Arrowhead Drive. No cars in the area and garage was secured.
Dispatched to residential alarm located in the 2900 block Parkview Drive. Upon arrival found residence secure.
