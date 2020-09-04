Monday, Aug. 17
Vandalism: Responded to report of graffiti painted on a cement bridge on the 4600 block of Wayzata Blvd. Cement construction blocks were found to have been vandalized.
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious vehicle in the area of 1200 block of Oakview Road. Vehicle found to belong to someone in the neighborhood.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Harassment: Dispatched a phone call on report of harassment while out walking on the 1500 block of Hackamore Road. Reporting party was unable to confirm vehicle registration or driver.
Theft: Dispatched a phone call to take a fraud report on the 4600 block of Brook Street. Reporting party stated three fraudulent transactions were charged to visa card. No suspects or financial loss at this time.
Parking Complaint: Dispatched to report of vehicle parking in no parking zone on the 4600 block of Balsam St. Upon arrival driver was verbally warned.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Nuisance Complaint: Received email stating political signs were placed on public property at County Road 116 and Meander Road. Sign was removed and placed off public property.
Scam: Received phone call in regard to a party claiming to be with the 2020 Census asking for financial information and how much they spent at certain stores on the 4400 block of Maple Leaf Court. No loss.
Thursday, Aug. 20
DWI: 57-year-old female arrested for DWI and open bottle on the 2400 block Willow Drive
Friday, Aug. 21
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to report of an unknown male attempting to get into a residence on the 3700 block of Chippewa Road. This also occurred on the previous Sunday. Extra patrol requested.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Disturbance: Dispatched to report of ATVs/dirt bikes revving engines at a residence on the 3100 block of Hunter Drive. Upon arrival no noise issues found. Area monitored.
DWI: 21-year-old male arrested for third degree DWI at Clydesdale Trail and State Highway 55
