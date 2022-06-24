- While on patrol found a tree down block lane of traffic located in the 4500 block Pioneer Trail. Set out cones and advised Public Works.
- Dispatched to report of theft of rubber gloves and a hairbrush located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
- Dispatched a phone call to take identity theft report located in the 200 block Calamus Circle. Reporting party was notified that two credit cards were attempted to be opened in his name.
Tuesday, June 7
- Dispatched phone call in reference to a large snapping turtle living on their property located in the 2000 block Pawnee Road. Advised we do not trap turtles and to contact the DNR for advice.
- A 37-year-old female arrested for driving a stolen car and drug possession located along Highway 55 and County Road 19.
Thursday, June 9
- Dispatched to fireworks complaint located in the 3100 block Cedar Avenue. Located homeowner who acknowledged it was them. Advised not to shoot off aerial fireworks.
Friday, June 10
- Dispatched to report of an adult male sitting in a vehicle that is flagged located in the 1300 block County Road 29. Suspect was arrested for felony warrant out of Carver County without incident.
Sunday, June 12
- Dispatched to report of an injured hawk that had gotten caught in a mouse trap located in the 4500 block Pine Street. Homeowner was able to cut the hawk from the trap and advised he would take it to the raptor center.
- Dispatched to possible burglary located in the 500 block Aster Road. Homeowner advised rear patio door was shattered. Both screen and glass doors were locked. Unsure how it was broken.
