Tuesday, Dec. 3
Illegal Dump Complaint: Report of illegal dumping in a park. Contact will be attempted with the registered owner of the vehicle to advise them they cannot dump household trash in public dumpsters. Addresses: 4400 block of Maple Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Arrest: 37-year-old male arrested driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.
Theft from Auto: Took report of four vehicles forcibly entered. No items found missing. Address: 100 block Westfalen Trail.
Saturday, Dec. 7
DWI: 22-year-old female arrested for 4th degree DWI and driving the wrong way. Addresses: Highway 55 and Pinto Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.