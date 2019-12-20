Tuesday, Dec. 3

Illegal Dump Complaint: Report of illegal dumping in a park. Contact will be attempted with the registered owner of the vehicle to advise them they cannot dump household trash in public dumpsters. Addresses: 4400 block of Maple Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Arrest: 37-year-old male arrested driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Addresses: Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.

Theft from Auto: Took report of four vehicles forcibly entered. No items found missing. Address: 100 block Westfalen Trail.

Saturday, Dec. 7

DWI: 22-year-old female arrested for 4th degree DWI and driving the wrong way. Addresses: Highway 55 and Pinto Drive.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments