Monday, Nov. 6
Dispatched to business alarm located in the 200 block Highway 55. Open door located. Keyholder responded to business.
Observed vehicle parked after hours at a business located in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Everything found to be secure.
While on patrol, located a pair of pants on the side of the roadway located in the 2600 block of Highway 55. Placed in found property at the office.
A resident turned in a found Lexus key fob that was in the roadway located by Hunter and Hamel Road.
Dispatched to report of theft of gasoline located in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Vehicle matched description of same one from liquor store theft. Suspect vehicle was reported in the parking lot of Target. Vehicle fled at high speeds on County Road 101. Officer did not pursue. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of residential burglary alarm located in the 1400 block of Tamarack Drive. Did a walk through with per homeowner and found back sliding door open.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Dispatched to unattended stalled vehicle blocking located by Hunter Drive and Hamel Road. Upon arrival tow truck was moving the vehicle.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Observed a stalled vehicle located along Highway 55. Stopped to assist and male stated it overheated. He was given a ride to McDonald’s to wait for help.
Friday, Nov. 10
Took report of fraud from an inactive Walmart account where item was delivered to an address in Mankato located in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. Based in information the victim’s account was hacked by an unknown party. Advised to closed Walmart account.
While on patrol, noticed a vehicle in the ditch located in the 1900 block of Tamarack Drive. Driver stated he stopped on the side of the road and when tried to move the vehicle slid into the ditch. Tow company was contacted to pull the vehicle out.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Subject requested to speak with chief demanding to have his hunting permit reinstated located in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. He was advised he would not be getting it reinstated. Subject stated he would sue the city and gave the chief the middle finger as he left.
