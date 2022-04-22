Monday, April 4
- Dispatched to report of tree down blocking the roadway located in the 4600 block Fern St. Public Works were aware and on their way to remove the tree.
- Dispatched to report of two dead coyotes in the ditch that were believed to have been shot located along Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail. Upon arrival it appeared the coyotes were shot at a different location and dumped in the ditch.
Tuesday, April 5
- Dispatched to report of barking dogs. Drove the area and could hear several dogs barking from an outside yard located along Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. Attempted contact with the employee on duty but was unable. Left message with business owner.
- Received information about an incident that took place on a previous date located in the 1900 block Katrinka Road. Reporting party advised of the incident and wanted police aware of the unwanted person at the residence.
- Dispatched to report of an injured turkey located along County Road 24 and Willow Drive. Upon arrival found turkey DOA in the ditch and not a traffic hazard.
- Dispatched to report of spikes in the road located along the County Road 116 and Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party stated he located a pile of roofing nails in the roadway and he hit one of them. Nails were picked up and disposed of.
Wednesday, April 6
- While on patrol observed a cable wire down from a utility pole located along Railway St. and Lorenz St. Wire was disconnected as it was a safety hazard. Property owner was advised and a message was sent to the cable company.
Friday, April 8
- Took custody of a lost dog that was picked up located in the 600 block Clydesdale Trail. Owner later located.
- Dispatched to report of grass fire located in the 4000 block Apache Drive. Upon arrival, was unable to locate any fire. Contacted the reporting party by phone who stated he accidentally started a small fire while burning the tag off a piece of equipment. RP then brought officer to location of incident where a small patch of burned grass was located.
Saturday, April 9
- Dispatched to report of a female feeling uncomfortable about a male taking photos of her in a bar located in the 40 block of Hamel Road. Spoke with all parties involved. No altercation took place. Male was spoken to and photos were erased from his phone.
- Dispatched to take a burglary report of copper piping being removed from a barn located in the 1400 block Hamel Road. Crime Lab requested to process the scene.
Sunday, April 10
- Dispatched to report of grass fire located in the 3900 block Wild Meadows Drive. Reporting party stated fireworks were heard but not seen. Reporting party stated they heard people running on the gravel path. A small fire was located. Firework remnants were located on scene. Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.