Monday, Nov. 23
The office received a call reporting a scam claiming to be from amazon at 3200 block Carriage Drive. No loss.
Dispatched to help locate a llama that escaped at 1500 block Willow Drive. The llama was found and returned to the owner.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
The office received a call in regard to a scam where gift card numbers were given to the scammer. Investigation ongoing.
Friday, Nov. 27
Dispatched to 4300 block Highway 55 in regard to theft of liquor. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Dispatched to a gas smell in a detached garage at 100 block Hamel Road. The fire department was able to locate the issue.
Dispatched to a gas drive-off at 1300 block County Road 29, no further action taken.
