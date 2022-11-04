Monday, Oct. 17
- Dispatched to vehicle lockout on the 400 block of Hwy. 55. Vehicle opened without incident.
- Reporting party home alone and hearing noises outside after the doorbell rang on the 400 block of Lilium Trail. Doors were all locked. The exterior of the residence was checked and no one was located.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Theft from auto on the 3900 block of Linden Court. Investigation ongoing.
- Report of a vehicle parked near a fire hydrant for over 24 hours on the 100 block of Clydesdale Trail. Plymouth Police Department took the original theft report handled the incident.
- While on patrol observed a vehicle with its hazards on at Hamel Road and Tamarack Drive. Vehicle owner was having mechanical problems. She was given a ride to her residence.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Dispatched to report of hit gas line on the 1100 block of Middlefield Road. Hamel Fire maintained a perimeter until Center Point arrived.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Report of an oil spill from a company doing driveways on Sunnyridge Lane and Crestview. Determined to not be oil. Loretto Fire put floor dry on the location.
- Dispatched to report of items being taken from a vehicle on the 800 block of Foxberry Circle. Suspect/suspects entered an open garage and went through the vehicle. Miscellaneous items were taken.
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle being take from a driveway on the 800 block of Fox Path Court. Investigation ongoing.
- Report of a juvenile male driving a lawn tractor with a trailer down Highway 55. Spoke with juveniles about the situation and contacted parents. Juveniles were picked up by a parent. Parents advised they would return to get the lawn tractor.
- Dispatched to report of theft from auto on the 800 block of Foxberry Circle. Victim stated vehicle was in an open garage. Discovered the center console was open and some cash taken along with the key. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Dispatched along with Hamel Fire to smoke seen in the area of Medina Road and Capriole. Upon arrival in the area, it was determined to be dust in the air from someone mowing leaves.
- While on patrol observed a male crouched down beside a parked pickup truck on the 300 block of North Medina Street. Officer observed a male urinating, who stated he did not think he could make it inside. Male became agitated and was verbally warned.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- Report of a threat by contractor to reporting party and family over payment for a job on the 4500 block of Trillium Drive. Involved parties were trespassed from the property.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious activity with a silver SUV that pulled into the cul-de-sac on the 4800 block of Covey Trail. Upon arrival, no vehicles were located.
- Report of loud music complaint on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. Upon arrival in the area, unable to hear any music.
