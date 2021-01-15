Monday, Dec. 14
Responded to theft in progress at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. A 34-year-old male was arrested. Charges pending.
Friday, Dec. 18
Received report in regard to concern of financial exploitation. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Received report of juveniles walking on the ice violating signs to stay off the ice and damaging the ice rink at 3200 block Mill Drive. Extra patrol requested.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Dispatched to report of a scam where money was lost.
Monday, Dec. 21
Received a call to take report of a fraudulent loan being opened in the businesses name. No loss at this time.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Dispatched to report of suspicious silver van driving slowly through the neighborhood at 1500 block Hunter Drive. Unable to locate.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Dispatched to report of suspicious dark colored passenger car driving in and out of cul-de-sac at 3300 block Butternut Drive. Extra patrol requested.
Dispatched to report of intoxicated male passed out on the floor at 400 block Highway 55. Male was transported to hospital.
Friday, Dec. 25
Dispatched to a vehicle blocking the roadway, unlocked with keys inside. Vehicle was towed so snowplows could clear the roadway.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Advised of a utility pole leaning out towards the roadway at 3100 block Birch Avenue. Xcel Energy was notified.
Friday, Jan. 1
Responded to report of power line resting on a tree at Holy Name Drive and County Road 24. The line was over the roadway. Utility company notified.
Dispatched to report of dog-at-large biting another dog. Dog owner was on scene and agreed to handle any costs if other dog was injured.
Dispatched to report of dog attacking reporting party’s dog on the 1400 block of Hunter. Suspect dog owner contacted and advised of dog-at-large ordinance.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Dispatched to report of a found pair of pants on front steps that were torn and smelled like gasoline. Investigation ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.