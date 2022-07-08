Friday, June 17

- Observed a vehicle driving through the parking lot without doing anything located in the 400 block Evergreen Road. Then exit. Driver was similar to the previous report. Driver exited the location.

- A 30-year-old female arrested for an outstanding warrant after flagging officer down because she ran out of gas located in the 6100 block County Road 101.

Tuesday, June 21

- Dispatched to report of turtles in the roadway located along Evergreen Road and Cherry Hill. Upon arrival one turtle was deceased and no other turtles were in the area.

Saturday, June 25

- Dispatched to tree down in the roadway located in the 1500 block Hackamore Road. Public Works responded and removed the debris.

- Dispatched to report of a tow truck losing it vehicle which struck another vehicle and broke a stair railing located in the 100 block Medina Street.

Sunday, June 26

- Dispatched to residential fire alarm located in the 100 block Albert Street. Loretto Fire was on scene and no smoke or fire was located.

Tags

Load comments