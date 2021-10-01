Monday, Sept. 13
Observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the park after hours located in the 4400 block Maple Street. Made contact with the driver who was recording shooting stars. Advised of the park ordinance.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Responded to a large white truck broken down in the center lane of traffic located on County Road 19 and Highway 5. Vehicle was moved into a nearby parking lot to be picked up.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Officer observed disabled car along the side of the highway located on Highway 55. Driver said there were mechanical problems and wanted to drive on the shoulder of the roadway to Buffalo. Advised to call a tow truck.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Dispatched to alarm located in the 3200 block Red Oak Trail. Homeowner not onsite be got notifications statement movement in the kitchen. Residence was found to be secure and no one was inside. Homeowner notified.
Friday, Sept. 17
Responded to alarm call located in the 900 block Highway 55. Upon arrival found a service door ajar. No signs of forced entry and no one inside. Severe storms passed through possibly causing the door to blow open. Owner advised.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dispatched to report of dog barking located in the 300 block Sunnyridge Lane. Located the dog barking inside a residence. Attempted contact with homeowner with no answer.
Responded to take report of credit and debit cards taken from a vehicle located in the 400 block Evergreen Road.
Observed a vehicle in the ditch located on Willow Drive and Chestnut. Driver stated she over corrected and spun into the ditch. Tow truck arrived to pull it out of the ditch.
Dispatched to complaint of loud party located in the 600 block Lilium Trail. Spoke with homeowner about being respectful to neighbors and turn down the music. Came back a second time and advised this was their last warning and to move the party inside.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Dispatched to report of loud party located in the 100 block Summit Avenue. Advised homeowner to bring the party inside.
