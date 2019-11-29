Monday, Nov. 11

Animal Complaint: Dispatched to a dog bite. Addresses: 100 block Primrose Lane,

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Suspicious Act: Dispatched to report of unauthorized vehicles at residence. Determined painters went to the wrong address. Addresses: 1500 block Hunter Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

911 Hangup: Dispatched to 911 hangup. Accidental call. No issues. Addresses: 4000 block Arrowhead Drive.

Arrest: 64-year-old male arrested for driving after suspension and no insurance. Addresses: Hackamore Road and County Road 101.

Suspicious Act: Dispatched to report of suspicious male in backyard taking photographs. Male found to be taking photos for an appraisal. Clear. Addresses: 600 block Lilium Trail.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious vehicle driving slow and driver walking around with a flashlight. Determined to be a UPS driver delivering packages in personal vehicle due to busy season. Addresses: 3100 block Tuckborough Trail.

Friday, Nov. 15

Property Damage: Dispatched to document damage to a retaining wall. Information only at this time. Addresses: 2500 block Holy Name Drive.

Hunting Complaint: Dispatched to hunting complaint. Hunter was given permission to hunt on the private property but did not have a hunting permit. Advised how to get one. Addresses: 3400 block Leawood Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Arrest: 26-year-old arrested for driving after cancelled inimical to public safety. Addresses: Highway 55 and County Road 19.

Suspicious Act: While on patrol noted a male looking through a construction dumpster. Advised he collects wood and would ask permission prior to taking anything. Clear. Addresses: 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

Open Door: Dispatched to report of a male looking through van windows and later finding overhead garage door open. Extra patrol requested. Addresses: 2242 Tamarack Drive.

Burglary: Dispatched to residence reporting missing items and lower level door unsecured. CSI responded to process scene. Addresses: 100 block Prairie Creek Road.

