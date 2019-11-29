Monday, Nov. 11
Animal Complaint: Dispatched to a dog bite. Addresses: 100 block Primrose Lane,
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to report of unauthorized vehicles at residence. Determined painters went to the wrong address. Addresses: 1500 block Hunter Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
911 Hangup: Dispatched to 911 hangup. Accidental call. No issues. Addresses: 4000 block Arrowhead Drive.
Arrest: 64-year-old male arrested for driving after suspension and no insurance. Addresses: Hackamore Road and County Road 101.
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to report of suspicious male in backyard taking photographs. Male found to be taking photos for an appraisal. Clear. Addresses: 600 block Lilium Trail.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Suspicious Act: Dispatched to suspicious vehicle driving slow and driver walking around with a flashlight. Determined to be a UPS driver delivering packages in personal vehicle due to busy season. Addresses: 3100 block Tuckborough Trail.
Friday, Nov. 15
Property Damage: Dispatched to document damage to a retaining wall. Information only at this time. Addresses: 2500 block Holy Name Drive.
Hunting Complaint: Dispatched to hunting complaint. Hunter was given permission to hunt on the private property but did not have a hunting permit. Advised how to get one. Addresses: 3400 block Leawood Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Arrest: 26-year-old arrested for driving after cancelled inimical to public safety. Addresses: Highway 55 and County Road 19.
Suspicious Act: While on patrol noted a male looking through a construction dumpster. Advised he collects wood and would ask permission prior to taking anything. Clear. Addresses: 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Open Door: Dispatched to report of a male looking through van windows and later finding overhead garage door open. Extra patrol requested. Addresses: 2242 Tamarack Drive.
Burglary: Dispatched to residence reporting missing items and lower level door unsecured. CSI responded to process scene. Addresses: 100 block Prairie Creek Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.