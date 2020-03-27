Monday, March 9

Phone Scam: Dispatched to phone scam complaint. Addresses: 3900 block Wild Meadows Drive

Saturday, March 14

DWI/Accident: 28-year-old male taken to hospital after suspected DWI accident. Addresses: Willow Drive and County Road 24

Sunday, March 15

DWI: 49-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: I-94 and Dowling

