Monday, Oct. 11
Dispatched to report of medical alarm sounding located in the 1500 block Hunter Drive. Upon arrival determined home was being remodeled.
Dispatched to report of construction trailer parked partially blocking traffic located by Hunter Drive and Pheasant Ridge. Spoke with a crew member and advised them to move the trailer.
Received a call in reference to a report of two black males pulling up in front of a business and entering a vehicle located in the 600 block Tower Drive. Nothing was missing but center console and glove box were opened and rifled through.
Dispatched to pick up dog in custody located in the 4700 block Spruce Way. Dog was brought back to police department and fed. Owner unknown at this time.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Dispatched to report of possible illegal hunting located in the 4300 block Hamel Road. Unable to locate anyone on the property.
Dispatched to report of identity theft located in the 2800 block Ardmore Avenue. Reporting party received a letter from a collection agency about unpaid Sprint account. Reporting party was given and identity theft packet and advised.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Dispatched to fire alarm located in the 1800 block Buckskin Drive. Homeowner stated steam from shower set it off.
Dispatched to report of someone possibly looking through vehicles in a parking lot located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Was determined to be an employee of the company that did parking lot repairs and was taking pictures of the work done.
Dispatched to fire alarm covering the basement located in the 4200 block Shorewood Trail. Homeowner was trying to replace batteries.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Dispatched to report of a black Chevy Cavalier parked in front of residence and was not wanted there located in the 500 block Clydesdale Circle. Vehicle had left before arrival.
Friday, Oct. 15
While on patrol, observed lights on and a door ajar located in the 3200 block Mill Drive. Interior of building was checked and no one was inside.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Dispatched to contact reporting party about items being taken from a vehicle while at work located in the 400 block Evergreen Road.
