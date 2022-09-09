Monday, Aug. 22
- Dispatched to report of an occupied vehicle parked on the street on the 200 block of Cherry Hill Trail. Found two juveniles talking. Advised of curfew and sent home.
- Dispatched to report of a no pay on the 4300 block of Hwy. 55. Reported someone filled vehicle with gasoline and did not pay. Subject was contacted and returned to pay for the fuel.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
- While on patrol, officer observed two open garage doors on the 2900 block of Keller Road. Homeowner was advised.
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup at Lilium Trail and Aster. Upon arrival unable to locate any issues.
- Dispatched to vehicle lockout on the 4500 block of Willow Drive. Door was open without issues.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Dispatched to report of males fighting on the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Male stated they were hitting balls in the batting cage and field manager turned the lights off on them. The manager became upset and made a loud bang. No fighting happened.
Friday, Aug. 26
- Dispatched to report of two young turkeys caught in a trap on the 4100 block of Shorewood Trail. Entered the backyard and released the turkeys.
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Dispatched to report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the railroad tracks at Willow Drive and the railroad. Vehicle was gone on arrival.
