Monday, Dec. 23

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to take a theft from auto report. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 200 block Hamel Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Arrest: 29-year-old male arrested on a warrant, narcotics and stolen property. Addresses: Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Road.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Theft: Dispatched to report of theft of money for services not rendered. Addresses: 4000 block Bluebell Trail.

Friday, Dec. 27

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to take a theft from auto report. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 1100 block Settlers Road.

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to theft from auto report. Addresses: 00 block Medina Street.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments