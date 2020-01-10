Monday, Dec. 23
Theft from Auto: Dispatched to take a theft from auto report. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 200 block Hamel Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Arrest: 29-year-old male arrested on a warrant, narcotics and stolen property. Addresses: Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Road.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Theft: Dispatched to report of theft of money for services not rendered. Addresses: 4000 block Bluebell Trail.
Friday, Dec. 27
Theft from Auto: Dispatched to take a theft from auto report. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 1100 block Settlers Road.
Theft from Auto: Dispatched to theft from auto report. Addresses: 00 block Medina Street.
