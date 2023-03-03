Tuesday, Feb 14
- Dispatched to a business on the report of a possible burglary in the 100 block of Railway Street. Reporting party stated that there was evidence of forced entry and damage to the ATM inside.
- Dispatched to the report of a gas odor call in the 100 block of Hillview Lane. Upon arrival, the reporting party stated the smell of natural gas was noticed in the backyard. Officer, along with Loretto Fire, found the smell to be coming from a leaking heater in the garage. Loretto Fire was able to shut off the power to the heater.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Received a report of a suspicious vehicle roaming around the area in the 2000 block Shire Road. Upon arrival the area was checked, and the vehicle was not located.
- A reporting party arrived at the police department to make a report of a scam in the 3000 block of Birch Avenue. Party stated that they were asked to deposit a check into their personal account and then release funds to someone.
- While on routine patrol, an officer came upon a semi jack-knifed in the middle of the street in the 200 block of Saint John Street. The passenger tires had become stuck on a rock. Officer requested a tow.
Friday, Feb. 17
- While on routine patrol, officer located a vehicle registered to a suspect with an active warrant in the 200 block of Clydesdale Trail. The 25-year-old female was subsequently arrested for a warrant with Anoka County.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Dispatched to the report of a stalled vehicle on County Road 101 and Lilac Drive. Upon arrival the stalled vehicle was located blocking the roadway. Attempts to move the vehicle were unsuccessful. Officer requested a tow and stayed on scene to provide traffic safety until clear.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Dispatched to the report of a possible theft of a license plate on the 100 block of Chippewa Road. Reporting party stated they were unsure if their front license plate was stolen, or if it fell off.
