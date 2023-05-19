Monday, May 1
- Dispatched a phone call about a scam email about bank accounts in the 4200 block of Shorewood Trail. Reporting party working with bank to resolve. No loss at this time.
Monday, May 1
- Dispatched a phone call about a scam email about bank accounts in the 4200 block of Shorewood Trail. Reporting party working with bank to resolve. No loss at this time.
- Dispatched to report of what sounded like the train striking something on Railroad and Sioux Drive. After searching the area later, learned the train lost air pressure and was broken down.
Tuesday, May 2
- Dispatched to 911 hangup on four open lines in a row in the 600 block of Hamel Road. Checked area businesses and found no one that appeared to be in distress.
Wednesday, May 3
- Dispatched to report of suspicious male sitting in a minivan across from reporting party’s house in the 1000 block of Jubert Trail. Male driver advised he was waiting to pick his daughter up.
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 2800 block of County Road 24. Upon arrival to the area, learned it was an accidental dial.
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 1800 block of Brookview Court. Upon arrival, made contact with several non-English speaking workers at a job site. Verified phone belonged to one of them and there were no issues.
- While on routine patrol, observed two males throwing punches at each other in the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Made contact and found they were play fighting with boxing gloves on. Advised to leave the area.
Friday, May 5
- While on patrol noticed a brush pile burning in the 2300 block of Highway 55. Spoke with male who stated his boss told him to burn. Male was advised he needed a burn permit and of the burn ban. Fire extinguished.
- Dispatched to report of employee theft in the 700 block of Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, May 6
- Dispatched to report of a vehicle having been rummaged through overnight in the 3200 block of Pin Oak Road. Nothing missing. Advised to call if anything found to be missing. Extra patrol requested.
- Dispatched to report of male sitting in the center median in the 500 block of Highway 55. Made contact with male who stated he wanted a ride. Male was dropped at a Holiday Gas Station.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.