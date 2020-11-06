Monday, Oct. 19
Dispatched to report of small flames and smoke on the 4500 block Willow Drive. Reporting party had fire out prior to arrival. Fire departments arrived to ventilate the room.
Took phone call regarding fraudulent application for unemployment benefits on the 4100 block Prairie View Trail. Information only.
Officer received information of damaged trees in a grassy area on public property on the 300 block Hamel Road. Pieces of the vehicle were found at the scene. Medina Public Works aware of damage.
Took theft report from business on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Forwarded to investigations.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Officer located an Amazon tablet in the roadway at County Road 19 and Hamel Road. Tablet appeared to be run over and would not power up.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Dispatched phone call about an unauthorized charge on a credit card on the 4300 block Highway 55. No loss at this time.
Office received a phone call about a Craigslist scam on the 2600 block Deer Hill Road. Check was disposed of. No loss.
Friday, Oct. 23
Received theft report on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Forwarded to investigations.
Saturday, Oct. 24
A 45-year-old male being charged for selling alcohol to a minor on the 200 block Highway 55.
A 19-year-old female being charged with serving alcohol to a minor on the 400 block Evergreen Road.
Dispatched to pick up theft report on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Forwarded to investigations.
A 32-year-old male arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle on the 7300 block Unity Lane N.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Dispatched to barking dog complaint on the 2500 block Keller Road. Upon arrival no barking was heard.
A 28-year-old female arrested for DWI on the 6000 block County Road 101.
Dispatched to report of someone placing a metal tin inside a plastic bag on the park sign and leaving at Meander Road and Jubert Trail. Officer retrieved the bag which contained painted rocks and several small toy figurines. Property returned to Medina Police Department.
