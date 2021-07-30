Monday, July 12
Dispatched to report of individuals climbing in the back of an SUV on the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Upon arrival learned they had changed into their uniforms for a class. No issues.
Dispatched to report of a female slumped over the steering wheel on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Made contact with female who stated she was tired from work and resting until family member got off work. No issues.
Tuesday, July 13
Dispatched to report of toolbox containing sheetrock tools and supplies was stolen from the residence on the 3200 block of County Road 24. No suspects at this time.
Responded to report of a live wire down causing a nearby car to turn on an off on the 3300 block of Hwy. 55. Wright-Hennepin Electric arrived to fix the situation.
Thursday, July 15
While on patrol observed a parked vehicle being a residence on the 300 block of Lorenz Street. Previous contacts at this location involved narcotics. Approached the vehicle and observed a male passed out with his pants unbelted and pornography playing on his phone. Male provided a PBT of .024. Male was released after a conversation about his actions.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Friday, July 16
Dispatched to report of a vehicle parked halfway down a driveway on the 3000 block of Willow Drive. Male was taking a quick nap before continuing to deliver newspapers. No issues. Dispatched to report of muskrat stuck in a residential garage on the 3700 block of Liden Drive West. Muskrat was live trapped and released into a nearby marsh. A
While on patrol discovered a vehicle with the driver’s side door open with no one around on the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Left message for registered owner to contact police if anything was found missing.
Saturday, July 17
Responded to report of a male passed out in the drive thru line on the 800 block of Hwy. 55. Upon arrival advised the vehicle had left the scene. Checked area with no contact.
Responded to report of a fire in a trash can at Lakeshore Avenue and Pine Street. Reporting party stated people were lighting off fireworks nearby. Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Port-a-Potty, trash cans and wooden pavilion where completely burned.
