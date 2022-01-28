Monday, Jan. 10 - Dispatched to report of dryer on fire located in the 300 block Cherry Hill Trail. Fire department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 - Dispatched to report of someone fraudulently writing checks on a bank account located on Wild Meadows Drive.

- Dispatched to report of theft of wallet from vehicle at job site located in the 1000 block Field Court. Credit cards were used at nearby stores.

Saturday, Jan. 15 - Responded to an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle with a snowplow attached. Area was searched but unable to locate the suspect vehicle located by Highway 55 and Peony Lane.

