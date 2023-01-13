- Dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party said that they received a phone call from an unknown party wanting to access the building to retrieve personal property. Subject was not given access.
- Dispatched to a report of suspicious activity on the 100 block of Westfalen Trail. An occupied vehicle was parked outside of a business after hours.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Dispatched phone call regarding a vehicle lockout on the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. The key fob batteries had died. Responding officer unable to unlock the vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Officer arrested an individual on the 4000 block of Highway 55. The female was arrested on a Wright County warrant and was transferred to a Wright County deputy.
Friday, Dec. 16
-Officer was dispatched on an animal complaint to the 500 block of Twinflower Road. There was a rabbit stuck in the rear window well of a car. The officer removed the rabbit from the window well and released it into the woods.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- A theft was reported from a business on the 700 block of Highway 55. The reporting party stated that the subject stole merchandise in a trash bag they had brought into the store with them. Video evidence will be reviewed and a case has been forwarded to investigations for follow up.
Tuesday, Dec 20
- Dispatched to a report of theft from a business on the 200 block of Highway 55. Reporting party stated that overnight an unknown person removed catalytic converters from vehicles.
- Dispatched to the 4000 block of Hamel Road for a vehicle lockout. Officer was able to unlock the vehicle without incident.
Wednesday, Dec 21
- Officer was approached by an individual who found a wallet in a business parking lot on the 1000 block of Baker Park Road. The wallet was returned to the property owner.
Thursday, Dec 22
- Dispatched a phone call for suspicious activity at the 400 block of Sunny Ridge. The reporting party received a suspicious package with no return address.
Friday, Dec, 23
- Dispatched call regarding a found license plate in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. The officer was able to contact the owner and the owner said it must of fallen off in the parking lot.
