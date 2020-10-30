Monday, Oct. 12
A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI at County Road 101 and Highway 55.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Took report of possible unregistered vehicles and a large amount of equipment and debris in violation of Medina Ordinance 330.05. Homeowner was notified and a violation letter was sent to the 4500 block Walnut Street.
Took report of theft of two cartons of cigarettes on the 200 block Highway 55.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Took a phone report of a resident harassing another resident by leaving cigarette butts outside her apartment door on the 300 block Sunnyridge Lane.
Friday, Oct. 16
Took a report in reference to three stolen political signs on the1600 block Homestead Trail.
Saturday, Oct. 17
A 48-year-old male was arrested on warrant at Highway 55 and Tamarack Drive. Officer initiated traffic stop for equipment violations. Discovered driver had given a false name and had a warrant out of Texas.
Officer took report of possible handguns being shot on the 1500 block County Road 24. Officer responded and spoke with the homeowner who as shooting clay pigeons which was legal. Complainant advised.
Dispatched to welfare check in the parking lot on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Officer made contact with male who was not making sense. A check was run on the male. Marijuana was found and destroyed. Male was warned of offenses and released at the scene.
Dispatched to a previously controlled burn and observed some small flames and hot ash. Fire Department notified and responded to extinguish the flames on the 1100 block Hamel Road.
While on routine patrol, observed burning ash in the parking lot on the 3100 block Hunter Drive. Appeared that someone lit a sweatshirt on fire. Ashes were stomped out.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Vehicle stopped for displaying improper tabs and no insurance at Highway 12 and Baker Park Road. Vehicle impounded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.