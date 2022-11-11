Monday, Oct. 24

- Report of shots heard on the 4200 block of Fairway Drive. Reporting party stated heard multiple shots. Corcoran PD received a similar call. Found to have been fireworks.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments