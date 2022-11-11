Monday, Oct. 24
- Report of shots heard on the 4200 block of Fairway Drive. Reporting party stated heard multiple shots. Corcoran PD received a similar call. Found to have been fireworks.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Dispatched to report of vehicle lockout on the 3800 block of County Road 116. Opened without incident.
- Theft in process was reported on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Assets protection employee confronted suspects. Suspects ditched the cart and ran.
- Dispatched to suspicious male near a construction site at Lilim Trail and Zinnia. Upon arrival, observed a male walking in the area.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Report of people using the ballfields on the 3200 block of Mill Drive. Reporting party was advised other members of community are allowed to use the fields.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Dispatched to report of suspicious vehicle and person walking between the paths on the 100 block of Sunrise Court. Vehicle gone on arrival.
- Report of gas no pay on the 4300 block of Hwy. 55. Requested video be sent from business to possibly identify driver.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious male ringing reporting party’s doorbell on the 3200 block of Red Oak Trail. Upon arrival, located a male in the street who stated he was a neighbor and noticed reporting party’s front light flickering and was concerned it may be catching on fire. Reporting party apologized and asked officer to remain on scene while she changed the light bulb.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Report of a residential lockout on the 300 block of Sunnridge Lane. Opened without incident.
- Dispatched to a report of a grass fire on the 600 block of Hackamore Road. Fire may have been started due to small garden tractor backfiring. Fire was extinguished prior to arrival.
- Received a report of a vehicle racing back and forth on 100 block of Crestview Lane earlier. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle as it was gone upon arrival.
- While on routine patrol an occupied vehicle was in the park after hours on the 1000 block of Meander Road. Parties were advised of the park hours and to leave.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Practice burn site fire rekindled on the 2100 block of Chippewa Road. Hamel Fire extinguished the fire.
- Dispatched to report of injured goose near the parking lot on the 3800 block of County Road 116. Upon arrival goose was found to be deceased. Reporting party asked if he could have the goose to eat and was awarded the goose.
- Received a call from for a gas no pay on the 4300 block of Hwy. 55. Vehicle owner was contacted and stated she believed she paid for the gas. Subject agreed to return and pay for the fuel.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Received report of a suspicious occupied SUV with hazards on and two people on the passenger side at Evergreen Road and County Road 101. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.
- Dispatched along with Long Lake Fire to a residential fire alarm on the 1600 block of Dusty Drive. The fire detector was possibly faulty and there was no fire.
