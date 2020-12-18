Monday, Nov. 30
Dispatched to take a theft report from liquor store at 200 block Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
Received complaint of an illegally parked construction dumpster at 4600 block Bluebell Trail South.
Report taken in regards to people ding dong ditching residence and destroying Christmas decorations.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Dispatched to report of a no pay gas drive off at 1300 block County Road 29. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Dispatched to a report of car prowlers at 4500 block Trillium Drive.
A 56-year-old male was arrested for probation warrant out of Wright County.
Dispatched to a report of employee theft at 1300 block County Road 29. Narcotics were also found, and the 22-year-old male was arrested.
Dispatched to smell of natural gas outside of a residence at 3400 block Elm Creek Drive. The fire department arrived, and smell was located.
Extra patrol requested at 800 block Fox Path Court after video taken of suspicious utility van.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Dispatched phone call to take report of possible theft from auto at 4400 block Bluebell Trail. Nothing missing at this time.
Friday, Dec. 4
Dispatched to take report of vehicle being broken into at 4500 block Medina Lake Drive. Nothing missing at this time, extra patrol requested.
A 53-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being found passed out in her vehicle.
Dispatched phone call to take report of an unlocked vehicle having been rifled through at 3000 block Butternut Drive. Nothing missing at this time.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Dispatched to take report of a fishy like substance being dumped on resident’s front steps. Ring video captured the suspect.
