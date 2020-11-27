Monday, Nov. 9

Extra patrol were requested after receiving a phone call about two suspicious vehicles parked in a business parking lot at 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

Dispatched to a residence experiencing a gas odor smell, fire department arrived and handled the situation at 1400 block Willow Drive.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

A mask wearing complaint was received after two families refrained from wearing masks during church services at 100 block County Road 24.

A call was received regarding a suspicious male walking through the caller’s backyard, but no one matching the description was found.

Thursday, Nov. 12

A 24-year-old male was arrested after being found by officer’s unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle on the side of the road on Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail.

Responded to a complaint of a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped space at 100 block Westfalen Trail. Upon arrival, no car was in the handicapped spots.

A 58-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after running a routine registration check at 400 block Highway 55.

Friday, Nov. 13

Dispatched to a property damage report at 800 block Highway 55. Follow up is being conducted on the suspect vehicle.

