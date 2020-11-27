Monday, Nov. 9
Extra patrol were requested after receiving a phone call about two suspicious vehicles parked in a business parking lot at 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Dispatched to a residence experiencing a gas odor smell, fire department arrived and handled the situation at 1400 block Willow Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
A mask wearing complaint was received after two families refrained from wearing masks during church services at 100 block County Road 24.
A call was received regarding a suspicious male walking through the caller’s backyard, but no one matching the description was found.
Thursday, Nov. 12
A 24-year-old male was arrested after being found by officer’s unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle on the side of the road on Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail.
Responded to a complaint of a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped space at 100 block Westfalen Trail. Upon arrival, no car was in the handicapped spots.
A 58-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after running a routine registration check at 400 block Highway 55.
Friday, Nov. 13
Dispatched to a property damage report at 800 block Highway 55. Follow up is being conducted on the suspect vehicle.
