Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Report of a vehicle lockout on the 1400 block of County Road 29. The key fob batteries had died. Opened without incident.
- Dispatched to a report of a stalled vehicle. A pickup truck was stalled and blocking the southbound lane of County Road 101, near Highway 55. A jump start was attempted on the vehicle to no avail.
- Dispatched to a report of a stalled vehicle along Highway 12, east of Baker Park Road. The vehicle did not have any lights on, and vehicle was unoccupied. A flatbed tow arrived and removed the vehicle, arranged by the vehicle owner.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Report of a traffic complaint at County Road 19 and Hwy. 55. Officer searched the area but unable to locate vehicle.
- A 62-year-old male was arrested following an investigation of criminal sexual conduct. He was transported and booked at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility.
- Dispatched to a report of a vehicle lockout on the 3800 block of County Road 116. Vehicle opened without incident.
- Received a dispatched phone call of a report of a possible bear sighting at County Road 19 and Baker Park. Reporting party advised that they observed a black bear, possibly about 200 pounds, run from the west and into Baker Park. Information was also passed on to Three Rivers Park Police.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Officer observed an open garage door at a residence on the 100 block Prairie Creek Road. Nothing appeared to be disturbed inside the garage.
- Dispatched to a report of a hunting blind being placed without permission on private property. After discussing with nearby neighbors, the owner of the blind was located. Advised to move the blind off the property and provided with an app suggestion that shows property boundaries.
- Report of a vehicle driving 60 mph in a neighborhood on the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Reporting party had confronted the male driver, who stated it was a delivery company, and that the vehicle smelled of marijuana. The vehicle was a silver Ford Taurus or similar. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Dispatched to a report of a possible attempted burglary at a business on the 700 block of Tower Drive. Reporting party advised that two door handles had been damaged, one near a loading dock. Reporting party replaced both locks prior to officer arriving on scene. Unknown when locks were tampered with.
- Report of an unattended fire at a residence on the 1000 block of Medina Road. It appeared that the fire had been larger, and that someone tried to put the fire out. It appeared the residents burned a mattress and box spring. Contact was made with the resident and officers communicated with them through google translate; they were advised to put the fire out.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- Dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Wild Meadows Drive and Prairie Creek. Vehicle was located and found unoccupied. The registered owner was working at a residence nearby.
- Report of a stalled vehicle blocking the road at Hwy. 55 and County Road 101. Upon arrival the vehicle was blocking a traffic lane. It had run out of gas. Officer was able to push the vehicle to the shoulder with the squad vehicle. Registered owner had someone bring gas, and officer stayed until vehicle was operational.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.