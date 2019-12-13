Monday, Nov. 25

Theft: Dispatched to theft of trailer. Referred to investigations. Addresses: 700 block Tower Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Warrant Pickup: 50-year-old female arrested for narcotics warrant. Addresses: 200 block Mallard Lane.

Fight: Two 19-year-old males arrested for fighting. Addresses: 00 block Hamel Road.

Domestic: Dispatched to verbal domestic. Parties separated without incident. Addresses: 300 block Lythrum Lane.

Friday, Nov. 29

Cancelled DL: 31-year-old male arrested for driving after cancellation. Addresses: Pinto Drive and Tower Drive.

Underage Drinking: 19-year-old female cited for drinking underage and fake ID. Addresses: 500 block Highway 55.

