Monday, Nov. 25
Theft: Dispatched to theft of trailer. Referred to investigations. Addresses: 700 block Tower Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Warrant Pickup: 50-year-old female arrested for narcotics warrant. Addresses: 200 block Mallard Lane.
Fight: Two 19-year-old males arrested for fighting. Addresses: 00 block Hamel Road.
Domestic: Dispatched to verbal domestic. Parties separated without incident. Addresses: 300 block Lythrum Lane.
Friday, Nov. 29
Cancelled DL: 31-year-old male arrested for driving after cancellation. Addresses: Pinto Drive and Tower Drive.
Underage Drinking: 19-year-old female cited for drinking underage and fake ID. Addresses: 500 block Highway 55.
