Monday, Nov. 2
Dispatched to a dog-at-large complaint on the 3000 block Cypress Circle N.
Theft report received for $12,000 worth of shingles from a building project at 1300 block Phillips Drive.
Property damage report received regarding a vehicle at Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. It was reported that an object was thrown at the reporting party’s vehicle while waiting at a stoplight. Follow up investigation is being conducted.
A 59-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Hennepin County at 800 block Highway 55.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Dispatched to report of a vehicle fire at Hamel Road and Parkview Drive. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed, and the Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.
Dispatched to a disturbance call at 3200 block Mill Drive, where a female was claiming the location was not an official polling place.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Dispatched to a hunting complaint at 3700 block Tomahawk Trail, which was then resolved via phone call after failed attempted contact.
Dispatched to an unwanted person on property at 1400 block Hamel Road. A juvenile male was stopped for driving around the property.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Dispatched to a fireworks complaint at 3000 block Wild Flower Trail, where remnants were found and a juvenile male admitted to setting them off.
Theft report received regarding power tools taken from the victim’s garage at 2100 block Pinto Drive.
Friday, Nov. 6
Dispatched after multiple gun shots were heard at 100 block Crestview Lane. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the source.
Dispatched to a found dog at 900 block Medina Road. The dog has since returned home.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Dispatched after reports of vandalism at 2100 block Hollybush Road. A greasy substance was spilled over a large area of the victim’s driveway.
