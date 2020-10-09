Monday, Sept. 21
Office received an email in regard to theft of political signs on the 1200 block Hunter Drive. Eight signs reported missing.
Office received a phone call in regard to theft of political sign on the 1900 block Willow Drive.
Office received phone call about a theft complaint. Gas can was taken while victim was in the store. Reporting party witnessed occupants of another vehicle take the gas can on the 4300 block Highway 55. Property was recovered and returned to owner. Victim did not wish to pursue charges.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Dispatched to a found dog report on the 1300 block Maplewood Drive. Dog owner located and dog was returned home.
A cell phone was brought to our office that was found on the 2200 block County Road 19. ID was located in the case and a letter was sent in an attempt to contact the owner.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Dispatched to parking complaint near a boat launch on the 2900 block Lakeshore Avenue. Vehicle owner was notified of the complaint.
Friday, Sept. 25
While on patrol, officer observed a vehicle turn into a parking lot late at night on the 1500 block County Road 24. Female occupant was stopped and questioned as to why in the parking lot so late. Female stated she was back from college visiting and was just out driving around. No issues.
Saturday, Sept. 26
While on patrol, officer observed an air compressor in the ditch at Highway 55 and Willow Drive. Owner unknown.
Dispatched to report of an opossum that fell into a window well on the 3700 block Linden Drive. Officer arrived and removed the animal into a nearby marsh area.
Dispatched to report of an owl being hit by a vehicle at County Road 19 and Sycamore Trail. Vehicle owner decided to take the bird home and contact a facility for the bird in the morning.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Dispatched to pick up a theft report on the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. The suspect was not present at the time. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of someone hearing loud thuds in their home on the 1400 block Medina Road. The house was check inside and outside with nothing suspicious found.
