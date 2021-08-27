Monday, Aug. 9
Dispatched to check the area for possible theft suspects on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. No one was located.
Received call in reference to a bag with several items being found in the parking lot on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Reporting party will be checking video to see if a suspect can be located.
Dispatched to report with video footage of three males wearing white shirts carrying flashlights walking through yards on the 100 block of Summit Avenue. The area was check and no one was located. No vehicles seemed to be tampered with.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Dispatched to threat report on the 1300 block of Maplewood Drive. Reporting party stated two delivery men parked on the lawn and were making threatening comments to the homeowner. The drivers called homeowner stating they were on the way and that they should pick up fast food for them. They also threatened to come back later because they knew where they lived. Business was contacted about the incident.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Dispatched to take report of a window being smashed out of a vehicle and purse being taken off the front seat on the 3200 block of Mill Drive. The area was searched with no contact with suspect vehicle being made.
Dispatched to report of possible vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Chippewa Road. Vehicle was found down a hill and had run through a fence. Believed vehicle may have rolled because out of gear.
Received radio call to verify the authenticity of a text message asking for information on the 300 block of Comanche Trail. Sender claimed to be from MnDOT requesting to click on a link to update driver’s license information. Advised it was a scam and to not respond.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Received radio call where caller reported fraudulent action of someone cashing a check from his bank account on the 4200 block of Shorewood Trail. Caller needed police report to take further action with the bank.
Saturday, Aug. 14
While on patrol observed a large blue hose hooked up to a hydrant on the 2400 block of Highway 55. Employee was watering sod to be sold to customers. Case will be forwarded to city attorney for charging.
