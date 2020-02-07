Monday, Jan. 20

Identity Theft: Dispatched to that identity theft report. No suspects at this time. Addresses: 500 block Highway 55

Friday, Jan. 24

Warrant Arrest: 50-year-old male arrested on prior warrant. Addresses: Highway 55 and County Road 19

Saturday, Jan. 25

Theft from Auto: Dispatched to theft of license plate. Addresses: 4600 block Mohawk Drive

Arrest: 33-year-old male arrested for driving after cancellation. Addresses: Highway 55 and Clydesdale Trail

