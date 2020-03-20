Monday, March 2
Suspicious Act: 58-year-old male arrested for obstruction and driving inimical to public safety. Addresses: 2600 block Morningside Road.
Burglary: Responded to burglary from residential construction site. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 1200 block Oakview Road.
Tuesday, March 3
Theft: Responded to report of theft of catalytic converters from company vehicles. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 900 block Highway 55.
Thursday, March 5
Theft: Responded to report of theft from retail store. Addresses: 300 block Clydesdale Trail.
Friday, March 6
DWI/crash: 27-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: 500 block State Highway 55.
Sunday, March 8
DWI Arrest: 18-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: County Road 101 and Primrose Lane.
