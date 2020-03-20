Monday, March 2

Suspicious Act: 58-year-old male arrested for obstruction and driving inimical to public safety. Addresses: 2600 block Morningside Road.

Burglary: Responded to burglary from residential construction site. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 1200 block Oakview Road.

Tuesday, March 3

Theft: Responded to report of theft of catalytic converters from company vehicles. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: 900 block Highway 55.

Thursday, March 5

Theft: Responded to report of theft from retail store. Addresses: 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

Friday, March 6

DWI/crash: 27-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: 500 block State Highway 55.

Sunday, March 8

DWI Arrest: 18-year-old male arrested for DWI. Addresses: County Road 101 and Primrose Lane.

