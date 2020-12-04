Monday, Nov. 16

Received an email in regard to a theft from a motor vehicle at 200 block Cherry Hill Trail. The event was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, but was unable to get a description from the video.

Dispatched to a report of a stolen aluminum trailer at 100 block Meadow Drive.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

A 26-year-old male was arrested for theft at 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle at 1900 block Chippewa Road while on patrol. The driver had a revoked license. The vehicle was parked and the driver called for a ride.

Friday, Nov. 20

Dispatched to a found bike at 70 block Hamel Road, which was brought back to the police department for safe keeping.

Officer found a bag of hunting clothes at Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail while on patrol, brought the items back to the police department for safekeeping.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Dispatched to an electrical smell at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. The fire department discovered water heater heating element overheated.

Sunday, Nov. 22

A call was received in regards to a theft of a garden house at 100 block Meadow Drive. No known suspects or witnesses.

