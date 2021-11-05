Monday, Oct. 18
Received an alert for an attempt to locate for Hennepin County located in the 100 block Loretto Street. Subject taken into custody without incident.
Dispatched to report of a burglary located in the 4600 block Medina Lake Drive. During the overnight hours, someone was in the garage and had rummaged through vehicles.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Dispatched to report of a male yelling in the parking lot about not being satisfied with his sandwich located in the 1400 block Baker Park Road. Customer was refunded his money and drove off prior to officer arrival.
Dispatched to a residential alarm located in the 1500 block Homestead Trail. Advised new homeowner entered the wrong code.
Dispatched to residential fire alarm located in the 2900 block Willowood Farm Road. Arrived and found the issue was caused by the spray painting inside. Alarm was disarmed until painting completed.
Dispatched to residential fire alarm called in by homeowner located in the 3000 block Willow Drive. Fire Department arrived and discovered alarm was going off due to a bad sensor. Homeowner advised to replace sensor.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Dispatched to report of employee theft located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Thursday, Oct. 21
While on patrol, observed a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway. Found occupant to be sleeping in the vehicle. Occupant was living out of his vehicle.
Dispatched to report of credit card fraud located in the 1100 block Settlers Road. No loss at this time.
Dispatched to report of the theft of a laptop located in the 100 block Clydesdale Trail.
Dispatched to report of employees yelling at customer for no apparent reason located in the 1300 block County Road 29. Employees admitted to being tired and trying to close the store. Complainant advised to contact management to report the complaint.
Friday, Oct. 22
Dispatched to report of theft/forgery report located in the 200 block Loretto Street. Victim was scammed by someone pretending to work for Dish.
Dispatched to report of a vehicle being broken into and cash and credit cards taken located in the 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to a residential alarm sounding located in the 1500 block Hunter Drive. Homeowner entered code but alarm company never called to get security code.
