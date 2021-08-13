Monday, July 26
Dispatched to report of credit cards missing out of a wallet that was left in a vehicle on the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Credit cards were used at Target. Cash also missing. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of unknown male in the neighborhood on the 1200 block of Oakview Road. Male was located and identified. Male stated was looking for places to bow hunt. Advised to check with Three Rivers Park District.
Tuesday, July 27
Received a phone call in regard to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadway on the 1300 block of Willowbrook Drive. A male was seen climbing over from the back seat and drove away. Reporting party stated no criminal activity just wanted a report taken.
Dispatched to take report for a trespass order on the 4500 block of Wichita Trail. Trespass order was mailed.
Wednesday, July 28
Dispatched to take report of a catalytic converter theft on the 200 block of Highway 55.
Dispatched to 911 hang up on the 2700 block of Parkview Drive. Arrived on scene and made contact with phone owner who stated it was an accidental dial and everything was fine. A
A 23-year-old female was arrested for outstanding burglary warrant on the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail.
Flagged down by employee who stated a male in a white Lexus was acting suspicious at State Highway 55 and Clydesdale Trail. The male took up two parking spaces and was staring down patrons while sitting in his car. Male cited for revoked license.
Thursday, July 29
Dispatched to gas drive-off on the 4300 block of Highway 55. Obtained photos of the vehicle and made contact with the registered owner about the issue. Owner advised they would be returning to pay.
Dispatched to report of fraud discovered on a bank line of credit on the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail.
An 18-year-old female was taken into custody on a warrant on the 100 block of Mallard Lane.
Friday, July 30
Responded to report of a vehicle located about 400 feet in a cornfield on the 23000 block of Highway 55. Owner located and vehicle towed.
Saturday, July 31
Dispatched to report of CO alarm sounding on the 770 block of Lilium Trail. Fire Dept arrived and determined it was set off by concrete work being done in the basement. Crew was advised to evacuate until the area was ventilated.
Dispatched to utility check call about an electrical box that sparked at Meander Road and County Road 116. Reporting party stated a 10-foot flame and black smoke were coming from the pole. No flames were visible upon arrival. Xcel Energy was notified.
Dispatched to report of a male crying and yelling in the lobby on the 100 block of Hamel Road. Reporting party did not actually see said male. Upon arrival no one was found.
Dispatched to report of possible fireworks on the 2700 block of Hamel Road. Upon arrival in the area no fireworks were found or heard.
Dispatched to report of dogs barking for over an hour on the 2500 block of Keller Road. Located the dogs and attempted to reach animal owner with no response.
Sunday, Aug. 1
A 30-year-old male was arrested for third degree DWI at Medina Street and Elsen Street.
