Tuesday, June 22
Upon receiving information about housecleaning staff observing narcotics, a 43-year-old male was arrested at 400 block Highway 55.
Dispatched report of jewelry and other items reported missing from residence at 100 block Mallard Lane. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, June 23
Dispatched a call in reference to a dog killing a chicken at 400 block Vixen Road. Reporting party reported being threatened by chicken owner. Contact was made with both parties and no further action will be taken.
Friday, June 25
Dispatched to report of catalytic converters being removed from three work vehicles at 2400 block Highway 55. Video was obtained but was not clear enough to identify two people.
Received call about three young boys smoking marijuana in reporting party’s backyard at 4500 block Maple Leaf Court. Boy ran off after being approached by reporting party. No one was located while driving through the neighborhood. Advised to call if they returned.
