Monday, Dec. 13
Dispatched to alarm covering side door located in the 300 block of Lythrum Lane. Found no issues.
Responded to office on report of theft of payroll check located in the 2400 block of Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched to report of dog in custody located in the 1500 block of Willow Drive. Drove around neighboring homes and found dog owner.
Received a call about an issue with the train crossing arms located by the Medina Street and Railway Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
While on patrol came upon a stalled vehicle located in the 4400 block of County Road 19. Driver advised alternator went out and was waiting for a tow truck.
Dispatched to report of a male going door-to-door selling garbage pickup services located in the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Male had no credentials. Made contact with male and informed him he needed a permit to solicit in the city and was advised to cease soliciting immediately.
A 34-year-old male and 25-year-old male arrested for felony theft located in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Dispatched to report of a vehicle driving around the golf course located in the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Made contact with the driver who was the course superintendent who was checking out the greens.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Responded to report of a transformer being on fire located in the 4000 block of County Road 24. Upon arrival Xcel was already onsite replacing the transformer.
Dispatched to report of alarm covering back door located in the 600 block of Tower Drive. Exterior of building found to be secure. Believed to have been set off by strong winds.
Responded to report of suspicious vehicle parked outside residence located by Northridge Drive and Spur Circle. Upon contact determined it was a neighbor.
Friday, Dec. 17
Received call in reference to report of fraudulent use of social security number used to file for unemployment located in the 1000 block of Oak Circle.
Dispatched to report of fight between two males located in the 40 block of Hamel Road. Upon arrival instigating party had already left the scene.
While conducting a house check, an open door was discovered located in the 1400 block of Tamarack Drive. The residence was found to be secure. Homeowner was contacted to have alarm reset.
