Monday, March 13
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup at a memory care facility in the 4000 block of Mohawk Drive. Made contact with staff who verified everything was fine and it was an accidental dial.
- Dispatched to report of suspicious person in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Contacted reporting party who stated a male was acting strangely and left after stuffing clothing items into a cabinet in the bathroom.
- Dispatched to a past action theft where the suspect was stopped for ticket switching in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, March 15
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside of reporting party’s residence in the 200 block of Cherry Hill Alcove. Party made contact with the male who refused to say why he was sitting there, but appeared to be working on a laptop.
Thursday, March 16
- Dispatched to report of odors in a building on the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane. Fire department determined it to be from the remodeling in the apartment that had a fire. Advised to contact management.
- While on patrol, officer observed a vehicle in front of a business that was not open on Medina Street. Made contact with male driver who stated he was waiting for his daughter to drop off her car.
Friday, March 17
- While on patrol, observed a male walking on Hamel Road and Hunter Drive. Due to cold temperatures, asked the male if he was “ok” and he stated he was.
- Received phone call about suspicious activity on the 2400 block of Parkview Drive while homeowner was out of town. There were footprints around the house. Extra patrol requested.
- A 22-year-old female arrested for an outstanding warrant on County Road 24 and Ardmore Avenue.
- Dispatched to report of two suspects who stole multiple Turbo Tax software packages on the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail.
Saturday March 18
- While on patrol, observed a stalled vehicle in the 3900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Driver stated he ran out of gas and his cellphone battery was dead. Driver transported to a friend’s location.
Sunday, March 19
- Dispatched a phone call in the 300 block of Hamel Road regarding harassing phone calls. Reporting party advised to block the number and informed about getting a harassment order if the calls persisted.
