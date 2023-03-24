Monday, March 6
- Dispatched to report of a garbage truck backing into a vehicle in the 700 block of Tower Drive. Reporting party contacted the garbage company and wanted the incident documented.
Monday, March 6
- Dispatched to report of a garbage truck backing into a vehicle in the 700 block of Tower Drive. Reporting party contacted the garbage company and wanted the incident documented.
- Dispatched to report of a theft in the 200 block of Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.
Tuesday, March 7
- Dispatched a phone call in reference to identity theft in the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive. Bank accounts opened in reporting party’s name. No financial loss at this time.
- Dispatched to vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 4300 block of Willow Drive. Hamel and Loretto Fire responded and extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, March 8
- Dispatched to suspicious person trying to open vehicle handles in a business parking lot in the 800 block of Highway 55. Vehicle found to be delivering for Door Dash. Driver admitted to trying door handles on vehicles.
Saturday, March 11
- Dispatched to report of threats made on the 1100 block of Jubert Trail. Reporting party stated she received threatening messages from an acquaintance.
- Dispatched to report of a snowmobile theft in the 300 block of Medina Street. After speaking with the registered owner, the area was checked and vehicle was not located. Snowmobile entered as stolen. Sunday, March 12
- Dispatched to report of gas odor outside of building in the 4300 block of Chippewa Court. Upon arrival, Fire advised there was no gas smell in the area.
- Dispatched to report of gas odor in the 4000 block of Hamel Road. Upon arrival, Fire advised there was no gas readings inside.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.