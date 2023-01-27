Monday, Jan. 9
- Officer was dispatched to a stalled vehicle on Baker Park Road and Highway 12. The driver stated they had a tow on the way.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Officer was dispatched to a request for a motorist assist on the 2000 block of Chestnut Road. A vehicle was located stuck in a driveway snowbank. Officer requested a tow to pull the vehicle out. Driver was found to have a revoked driver’s license and was advised to have someone else drive the vehicle for them.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Officer received a report of a theft complaint in the 200 block of Highway 55.
- Officer received information about a forgery report involving counterfeit money in the 200 block of Highway 55.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Officer was dispatched regarding suspicion of found drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Medina Street. Officer discussed the situation with the reporting party and no drug paraphernalia was found.
- Officer was dispatched to the report of a vehicle stuck in the driveway of a residence on the 600 block of Shawnee Woods Road. The reporting party tried to help the driver of the vehicle, but the driver refused help. The officer checked the area for the driver. The driver wasn’t located but the officer was able to contact the driver by phone. The driver was told their vehicle would be impounded as it was abandoned and was given guidance on retrieving it.
Friday, Jan. 13
- Officer responded to the department lobby for a fraud report in the 600 block of Clydesdale Trail. The reporting party stated that the suspect said they were a business that needed access to the party’s bank account to process a refund. The party was advised to monitor their account for any fraudulent activity.
