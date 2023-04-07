Monday, March 20
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 4600 block of Brook Street. Arrived on scene and found a painter on site. Subject advised he accidentally dialed.
- Dispatched to report of 911 hangup in the 3100 block of Cypress Circle. Arrived on scene and learned a young child was playing with the phone.
Tuesday, March 21
-Reporting party stated there was two packages on the porch in the 1500 block of Medina Road when she left. Upon arrival back home, one package was moved and one was missing.
Wednesday, March 22
- Dispatched a phone call about a phone scam in the 1400 block of Blackfoot Trail. Reporting party stated he received a call regarding his Geek Squad plan and receiving a $500 reimbursement.
- Dispatched to report of a raccoon sitting on the deck and not moving in the 1700 block of Meadowoods Trail. Upon arrival tried to catch it. Raccoon fell off the deck and hide under it. Unable to locate.
Thursday, March 23
- Dispatched call from reporting party in the 4100 block of Chippewa Circle about fraudulent charges. All money was refunded by credit card companies.
- Dispatched a phone call about reporting party in the 4500 block of Bluebell Trail receiving mail and credit card applications for an out of business company. Advised party to contact post office about stopping this mail.
- Received a past action theft report in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
- Dispatched report of 911 hangup in the 100 block of Mallard Lane. Upon arrival, found a construction crew remodeling a home. Found it was a pocket dial.
- Dispatched a phone call about a power outage in the 500 block of Ridge View Circle. Contacted Xcel Energy who stated they were already on scene working on the issue.
- Dispatched to report of sick raccoon in the 2000 block of Lost Horse Road. Located and dispatched sick raccoon.
Friday, March 24
- Dispatched to report of large pile of rocks in the roadway in the 1100 block of Cherokee Road. Homeowner stated landscaping crew was working and when it got too dark they didn’t put cones out or move the rocks. Contact was made with the landscape company about immediately removing the rock. Cones were placed around the rocks until landscape company arrived later to remove them from the roadway.
- Dispatched a call about a neighbor’s dog continually coming into their yard in the 200 block of Cherry Hill Trail. Reporting party wanted to know what action they could take. Advised that police would attempt to make contact with the animal owner.
- Dispatched to a no pay at a gas station in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Was able to make contact with the subject who stated she was already on her way back to the gas station when she learned it was not paid. Confirmed later that payment was made.
- Dispatched to report of an additional no pay report in the 4300 block of Highway 55. Gathered information and made contact with subject who then made payment over the phone. Subject was very apologetic.
Saturday, March 25
- Dispatched to suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Meadow Drive. Made contact with driver who stated that she and her husband were thinking of purchasing a home next to the railroad tracks and were waiting for a train to come by to see how noisy it would be.
- Dispatched to 911 hangup in the 1500 block of Hunter Drive. Made contact with the listed party who stated it was an accidental dial and everything was fine.
