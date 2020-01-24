Monday, Jan. 6
Illegal Dumping: While on patrol officer observed a vehicle back up to trash cans in the park and throw a bag of trash away. Driver was informed this was illegal and took the bag out of the trash can. Addresses: 4400 block Maple Street.
DWI Arrest: 39-year-old male arrested for 2nd degree DWI. Addresses: 200 block Highway 55.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Theft: Received call about theft of a package from front porch. Addresses: 3000 block Wild Flower Trail.
Friday, Jan. 10
Narcotics/Warrant: 33-year-old male and 35-year-old female arrested for narcotics and prior warrants. Addresses: 700 block Highway 55.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Theft: Received call of theft of street signs. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: Town Line Road and Juniper.
