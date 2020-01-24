Monday, Jan. 6

Illegal Dumping: While on patrol officer observed a vehicle back up to trash cans in the park and throw a bag of trash away. Driver was informed this was illegal and took the bag out of the trash can. Addresses: 4400 block Maple Street.

DWI Arrest: 39-year-old male arrested for 2nd degree DWI. Addresses: 200 block Highway 55.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Theft: Received call about theft of a package from front porch. Addresses: 3000 block Wild Flower Trail.

Friday, Jan. 10

Narcotics/Warrant: 33-year-old male and 35-year-old female arrested for narcotics and prior warrants. Addresses: 700 block Highway 55.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Theft: Received call of theft of street signs. Investigation ongoing. Addresses: Town Line Road and Juniper.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments