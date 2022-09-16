Monday, Aug. 29
- A 28-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant after coming to police department to get a vehicle release.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Dispatched to business alarm on the 3800 block of County Road 116. Upon arrival the exterior was found to be secure. Spoke with employees who reported this happened earlier also. No issues.
- Dispatched to report of a fraudulent check received by reporting party on the 500 block of Hamel Road. Letter instructed recipient to get three American Express gift cards. No loss.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- Dispatched to report of possible hitchhiker carrying a table at County Road 19 and Perkinsville. Upon arrival, learned the male’s vehicle broke down and he was walking to his campsite where he was staying.
- Dispatched to report of a large fire on the 2300 block of Pioneer Trail. Upon arrival, employees were monitoring the fire and had a burn permit.
- Dispatched to report of a gas odor at County Road 101 and Highway 55. With assistance of Hamel Fire checked the area and could not detect any odor.
- Dispatched to report of a rear window being broken out of a work truck on the 200 block of Medina Street. No suspects.
Friday, Sept. 2
- Dispatched to report of possible prowler in the parking lot on the 400 block of Evergreen Road. Caller heard third hand someone might be looking through vehicles in the parking lot. No description.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Dispatched to report of a hunting complaint on the 3700 block of Hamel Road. Reporting party advised there were hunters west of his property and some pellets fell on his roof. Hunters were located and apologized.
